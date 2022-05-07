×
Sophie Turner on Theory Overload While Making ‘The Staircase’: “I’m So Done Talking About What Happened”

Turner stars with Colin Firth, Toni Collette and Michael Stuhlbarg in the HBO Max true-crime series based on the popular French documentary.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sophie Turner in
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sophie Turner in 'The Staircase' Courtesy of HBO Max

Viewers of HBO Max’s The Staircase may be ready to jump to their own conclusions about really happened in the true-crime case at the center of the limited series, but star Sophie Turner doesn’t necessarily want to hear about it.

The performer, whose project premiered Thursday on the streaming platform, was a guest on The Tonight Show on Friday. During her visit, host Jimmy Fallon wanted to hear her thoughts on the fact-based story that centers on Michael Peterson, a novelist accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen.

Turner, who plays Michael’s daughter Margaret Ratliff, told Fallon that she was a big fan of the 2004 French documentary on which the series is based. “It’s insane,” the Game of Thrones alum, 26, said about the doc she discovered via Netflix in recent years. “And so about six months later, I found out they were making an HBO show about it, and I was like, sign me up.”

She went on to say that her series, which also stars Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Michael Stuhlbarg, Dane DeHaan, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Juliette Binoche, veers a bit from the documentary’s narrative. “This show is about that, but it’s not another telling of the same thing,” Turner explained. “It actually is about the making of the documentary, on top of the case that’s going on, because there’s layers and layers and layers of corruption.”

When Fallon asked Turner if her opinion of the real case changed while filming the project, she replied, “I’m so done talking about what happened.” The actress pointed out that her show’s team would frequently debate the events, and she added, “Everyone had theories. I was theorizing for so long, and then by this point, I’m just like, I’m over it.”

The Staircase is currently streaming on HBO Max.

