‘Sopranos’ Monopoly Edition Features Killer Details

From left to right: Steven Van Zandt as Silvio Dante, James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano and Tony Sirico as Paulie Walnuts star in HBO's hit television series, 'The Sopranos' (Year 3).

Sopranos fans are about to find out what it is like to be No. 1, with every decision they make affecting every facet of every other f—ing thing, as Tony himself would say. At least, on the Monopoly board.

The Op Games recently announced the latest edition to the popular board game franchise, which focuses on the iconic HBO mafia series, The Sopranos.

Players will be able to buy, sell and trade popular classic locations like the Soprano’s house and Satriale’s Pork Store, before doing other business at The Bada Bing!, accoring to the Op Games. Tokens include Tony’s boat, The Stugots; Dr. Melfi’s chair and Bobby Bacala’s toy train engine.

In the game recommended for 17 and older, houses are renamed “stashes” and hotels have become “contraband.” Chance cards are rebranded “AYY!” and Community Chest cards are renamed “OHH!” Paulie Walnuts’ pointer-pinkie pointing is optional.

The board game news comes as Sopranos fans were already hyped for the upcoming film, The Many Saints of Newark. The Sopranos prequel will mainly tell the story mainly of Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola) and how young Tony (Michael Gandolfini) grew to become the ruthless mafia leader in the award-winning HBO series.

The Many Saints of Newark is due out Oct. 1.

The Sopranos Monopoly edition retails for $39.99.