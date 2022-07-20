Comedy Central to Air ‘South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert’ Event (Exclusive)

South Park fans not lucky enough to snag a ticket for the series’ 25th anniversary concert at Red Rocks next month won’t miss out on the party after all.

The two-night event on Aug. 9-10 at the historical outdoor Colorado amphitheater — featuring show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with performances from Primus and Ween — will be taped and aired on Comedy Central and Paramount+.

The concert, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the cartoon sitcom, will feature performances of classic songs from the show, including the theme song by Primus, premieres Aug. 13 on Comedy Central and will be available to stream the following day on Paramount+. It is unclear if the concert will have any surprise guests drop by, but as South Park fans know with Parker and Stone, always expect the unexpected.

South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert Courtesy of Comedy Central

Red Rocks is special for a number of reasons to the duo, who first met at the University of Colorado Boulder where they created the show via a short, crude and hilarious VHS Christmas card. Not only is Red Rocks a world-renowned concert venue, but is also the same location where a friend of the duo’s, using a handheld tape recorder, got Les Claypool to re-record the theme song lyrics after Comedy Central decided the initial version was too slow.

The concert occurs on the heels of the fourth made-for-TV South Park film that dropped this month, which was the second part of the June special. Also huge news for the cartoon sitcom in 2022, the series returned to weekly episodes after being off the air in that format since 2019 due to the pandemic. It is unclear when the next season will arrive.