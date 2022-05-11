New ‘South Park’ Made-For-TV-Film Dropping in June on Paramount+

South Park fans can rejoice, a new made-for-TV film is on its way to Paramount+ this spring.

South Park: The Streaming Wars will drop exclusively on the streaming service on June 1, MTV Entertainment Studios announced Wednesday. This marks the third of 14 films creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone agreed to when they signed their $900 million ViacomCBS deal last year. The fourth made-for-TV film will arrive late summer.

According to the description for Streaming Wars, “Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills, while an epic conflict unfolds and threatens South Park’s very existence.” The 15-second teaser video does not offer much more than that plot note.

South Park celebrated its 25th season earlier this year when the iconic Comedy Central sitcom made its return to weekly episodes for the first time since 2019 when the pandemic struck. The newest season consisted of six episodes. It remains to be seen if there will be another season later in the fall, which is when the show typically runs.

The first made-for-TV film, South Park: Post Covid premiered last November. The second film, South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid then dropped in December. The films worked together as a part one and part two. It is unclear if that formula will continue for the third and fourth films.