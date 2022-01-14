‘South Park’ Returns in February With First New Weekly Episodes Since 2019

- Share this article on Facebook
Fans are going back down to South Park to have themselves a time.
It was announced on Friday that the Comedy Central cartoon staple is (finally) returning for weekly episodes starting Feb. 2 after, like most others, the production was impacted by the pandemic. Making the return that much sweeter. South Park is turning 25 this year. The new season will consist of six episodes.
The last full season of South Park aired in late 2019. As the pandemic took hold of the world, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with their team, devised a plan to make a couple of hour-long episodes: “The Pandemic Special” which premiered Sept. 30, 2020, and last year’s “South ParQ Vaccination Special” which premiered March 10.
Parker and Stone inked a new deal last August, which runs through 2027 and includes 14 exclusive Paramount+ projects, along with the flagship series being renewed through season 30. Two of those 14 made-for-TV films dropped late last year, one in November and the other in December.
