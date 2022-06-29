Next ‘South Park’ Made-for-TV Film Dropping in July on Paramount+

More South Park will arrive on Paramount+ next month.

South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 will debut on the streaming service on July 13, MTV Entertainment Studios announced on Wednesday.

The first part of the made-for-TV film dropped on the streamer earlier this month. South Park: The Streaming Wars was well received by critics and noteworthy as it brought a fan-favorite character who previously only appeared in one episode: Water park owner Pi Pi.

South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 marks four of the 14 films creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone agreed to, in addition to the weekly Comedy Central series, when they signed their $900 million ViacomCBS deal last year.

South Park celebrated its 25th season earlier this year when the iconic sitcom made its return to weekly episodes for the first time since 2019 when the pandemic struck. The newest season consisted of six episodes. It remains to be seen if there will be another season later in the fall, which is when the show typically runs.

The first made-for-TV film, South Park: Post Covid premiered last November. The second film, South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid then dropped in December. The films worked together as a part one and part two.

Watch the teaser for South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 below.