‘South Park’ Creators to Host Bash at Red Rocks Amphitheatre to Celebrate Show’s 25th Anniversary

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are bringing the party back home to celebrate their iconic cartoon sitcom turning 25 this summer.

It was announced Wednesday that the duo — along with bands Ween and Primus — will hold South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert on Aug. 10 at Red Rocks, the legendary Colorado outdoor concert venue, to commemorate the milestone of the Comedy Central staple.

It is unclear what Parker and Stone have up their sleeve, but it seems the pair are going to be performing for the audience, not simply emceeing the event. Primus, in particular, being part of the evening is special since the South Park theme was created by the band.

The event should be thrilling for South Park fans who live in Colorado, much the same way news of Parker and Stone buying Casa Bonita created a huge stir last year. The reopening date for the iconic Lakewood restaurant featured in their show has yet to be announced.

Word of the Red Rocks bash comes amid South Park‘s return to weekly episodes after being on episodic hiatus since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The duo’s megadeal, inked last August, runs through 2027 and includes 14 exclusive Paramount+ projects, along with the flagship series being renewed through season 30. Two of those 14 made-for-TV films dropped late last year, one in November and the other in December.

Fans can register to purchase South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert tickets here.