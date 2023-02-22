‘South Side’ Canceled at HBO Max

South Side is coming to an end on HBO Max.

The comedy series from co-creators Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin is not getting a fourth season, a representative for the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed platform told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

“While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a fourth season of South Side, we are so proud of the rich world Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin created,” the statement read. HBO Max went on to praise the team at MTV Entertainment Studios, which was behind the series, in addition to the “supremely talented” cast and crew.

“For three seasons, this beloved series balanced cutting, hyperlocal social commentary about life on the South Side of Chicago with silly, sometimes zany humor,” the message continued. “The result was a wholly unique, ambitious and fearless comedy that could speak to everyone living the American dream.”

South Side focused on friends Simon James (Sultan Salahuddin) and Kareme Odom (Kareme Young) as they live in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood and attempt to make their mark in the business world after graduating from community college.

Chandra Russell and Bashir Salahuddin were among its main cast, while recurring performers included Riddle, Lil Rel Howery, Zuri Salahuddin, Quincy Young and Langston Kerman.

The series premiered on Comedy Central in July 2019 before heading to HBO Max for a second season that launched in November 2021. HBO Max released an eight-episode third season in December.

South Side follows the Gossip Girl remake, in addition to DC properties Titans, Doom Patrol and Pennyworth, as HBO Max series that the streamer has confirmed in recent weeks as not moving forward.