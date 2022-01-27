Skip to main content

‘Space Force’ Season 2 Trailer Released by Netflix

Steve Carell and John Malkovich return for more space program hijinks.

Space Force
General Naird and his team return in the second season trailer for Netflix’s astronaut program comedy Space Force.

The second season picks up after the first season’s cliffhanger, which saw Naird (Steve Carell) headed to a potential court martial for defying orders. In the new episodes, his team will “have to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure?”

The series is from showrunners Greg Daniels and Norm Hiscock, and co-stars John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang and Don Lake.

Season two is a shorter order this time around (just seven half-hour episodes) and releases Feb. 18 on Netflix.

