‘Spartacus’ Revival in the Works at Starz

Starz is plotting a return to ancient Rome, and to its first breakout original series.

The premium cable outlet is developing a revival of/ sequel to Spartacus, the first original show to reach a wide audience. Series creator Steven S. DeKnight is writing the new take — Starz says it will “expand” on the original — and will serve as showrunner.

“It’s such an incredible honor to be invited to return to the world of Spartacus and to be met with unbridled creative support from my colleagues at Starz and Lionsgate,” DeKnight said in a statement. “Together we are crafting something truly unique and unusual for the next chapter in this epic story.”

Spartacus: Blood and Sand premiered in January 2010 on Starz and was a hit for the cabler, setting ratings marks that would stand for several years (eventually topped by the likes of Outlander and Power). The series — known for its hyperreal, violent action — starred Andy Whitfield as the title character, the Thracian gladiator who led a slave uprising against the Roman empire.

After Whitfield was diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin lymphoma following the first season, Starz filmed a prequel miniseries, Gods of the Arena, featuring some characters from the main series. Following Whitfield’s death in 2011, Liam McIntyre took over the role of Spartacus for the final two seasons, subtitled Vengeance and War of the Damned.

The new chapter is set in the aftermath of the slave army’s defeat and will “depict a new tale of treachery, deceit, and blood unfolding beneath the foreboding shadow of Rome,” per the project’s description. Starz also says the update will feature characters from the original series — though no specifics are in place yet.

Starz parent Lionsgate Television is producing the Spartacus update with DeKnight writing and executive producing.

DeKnight most recently developed and executive produced Jupiter’s Legacy at Netflix. His credits also include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Netflix’s Daredevil and the feature film Pacific Rim: Uprising. He is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and attorneys Jeanne Newman and Matthew Levy of Hansen Jacobson.