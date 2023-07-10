Nicole Kidman Wants to Play Outside the Lines in Trailer for Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Special Ops: Lioness’

“You up for playing outside the lines?” Nicole Kidman asks an undercover agent in the first full trailer for Special Ops: Lioness, the latest series from Taylor Sheridan to hit Paramount+. While Sheridan is best known now for his Yellowstone franchise, this trailer offers a reminder that he was also the writer behind Denis Villeneuve’s Sicario, and Lioness looks much more in that vein.

The show follows Joe, a CIA operative played by Zoe Saldaña, who works for what is known as the Lioness Program, run by Kidman’s Kaitlyn Meade and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly). Saldaña recruits Marine Raider Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira). “You have no family, you have no friends, you were abused until you gave yourself to me,” Joe tells Cruz. “Now you have a purpose and it is noble.” Joe and Cruz head into a “situation unfolding in real time,” where they work to stop an impending terrorist attack.

The series, which is based on a real life U.S. Military program, features Morgan Freeman in a key role, while the trailer also highlights appearances from Jennifer Ehle and Martin Donovan. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, it marks the latest in Sheridan’s slate that includes Yellowstone spinoffs 1883 and 1923 as well as Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown. Along with Special Ops: Lioness, his other yet to be released projects are the Billy Bob Thornton starring Land Man and Lawmen: Bass Reeves with Dennis Quaid.

Zoe Saldaña in Special Ops: Lioness. Greg Lewis/Paramount+

Nicole Kidman, Michael Kelly and Zoe Saldaña in Special Ops: Lioness. Greg Lewis/Paramount+

The first two Lioness episodes stream on July 23.