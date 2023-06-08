Skip to main content
Zoe Saldaña Leads CIA Anti-Terror Mission in ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Trailer

Paramount+ has set a July 23 premiere date for the espionage thriller from Taylor Sheridan that also stars Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman.

Special Ops: Lioness
'Special Ops: Lioness'

Paramount+ has set a premiere date and released the first trailer for its espionage thriller Special Ops: Lioness, where Zoe Saldaña leads a mission in the CIA’s war on terror, only to see the special operation go badly off course behind enemy lines.

“So we’re just going to pretend a CIA quick reaction force did not execute a kill mission in front of CBS News,” a mission commander played by Morgan Freeman says during the trailer for the drama from Yellowstone-verse creator Taylor Sheridan, which Paramount+ will release globally on July 23.

Saldaña, playing Joe as she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as a CIA agent, joins up with aggressive Marine Raider Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to befriend the daughter of a terrorist group head to bring down the organization from within.

The teaser trailer soon has the secret mission fail, with Joe and Cruz behind enemy lines and coming under fire. Special Ops: Lioness, inspired by an actual U.S. military program, also stars Michael Kelly, Nicole Kidman, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier.

The drama is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+. 

Special Ops: Lioness is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

Lioness adds to Sheridan’s growing slate of Paramount+ productions, which includes 1883Mayor of KingstownTulsa King and 1923, as well as upcoming Western series series Lawman: Bass Reeves and Land Man.

