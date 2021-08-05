‘Spider-Man’ Breakout Jacob Batalon to Star in Syfy Series ‘Reginald the Vampire’ (Exclusive)

Spider-Man: Homecoming breakout Jacob Batalon is making the move to television.

Batalon, the actor behind Peter Parker’s loveable sidekick Ned Leeds, will star in Syfy’s Reginald the Vampire, a dramedy based on author Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire series. The hourlong dramedy has been picked up straight to series with a 10-episode order at the NBCUniversal-backed basic cable network.

The series revolves around an unlikely hero, Reginald Baskin (Batalon) who tumbles headlong into a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle — the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own.

Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, Syfy’s upcoming Chucky series) will pen the script, exec produce and serve as showrunner on Reginald the Vampire. Jeremiah Chechik (Shadowhunters) will exec produce and direct. The series hails from Great Pacific Media and Modern Story Company, with Todd Berger and Lindsay Macadam also exec producing. Julile DeCresce is a co-exec producer.

Truant’s Fat Vampire was first published in 2012 and consists of six books, Tastes Like Chicken, All You Can Eat, Harder Better Fatter Stronger, Fatpocalypse and Survival of the Fattest. The series led to a three-book offshoot, The Vampire Maurice. The Fat Vampire series is Truant’s first TV adaptation.

For Batalon’s part, the APA and Brecheen Feldman-repped actor will next be seen reprising his role as Ned in Spider-Man: No Way Home, due Dec. 17. His credits include Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and non-Marvel titles Every Day, The True Don Quixote, Blood Fest and Let It Snow.

For Syfy, Reginald the Vampire joins a roster of scripted originals that includes the recently renewed Resident Alien, upcoming Chucky re-do, Day of the Dead and The Surrealtor.

A premiere date for Reginald has not yet been determined.