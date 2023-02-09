‘Spider-Man Noir’ Live-Action Series in the Works from Lord Miller, Amazon

- Share this article on Facebook
The Spider-Man TV universe is expanding its web-pire.
Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are developing a Spider-Man Noir live-action series that will be written by Oren Uziel, a big-screen writer who worked on the Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum action comedy The Lost City and 2021’s Mortal Kombat.
Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the producers of Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated movies which first brought the Spider-Man Noir character onto screens, helped develop the series with Uziel and will executive produce the series via their Lord Miller banner. Amy Pascal, who has a hand in all of Sony’s Spider-Man adaptations, is also executive producing, as will Uziel.
Related Stories
Spider-Man Noir is a more recent Marvel creation, having been first introduced in a comic mini-series in 2009. The Noir universe is an alternate universe that re-imagines some of the Marvel characters in a hard-boiled, 1930s setting. The Spider-Man Noir character was more pulpy and more of a vigilante take on the character, who was still named Peter Parker.
Nicolas Cage voiced the character in 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse.
Amazon and Sony have a whole arachnid empire planned for Spider-Man and his amazing friends, whose rights reside with Sony. The companies are already developing a series based on Silk, with The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang running point on that series, titled Silk: Spider Society. Sony claims its Spider-Man universe features more than 900 characters.
Uziel is repped by Curate and Myman Greenspan.
