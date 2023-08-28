Disney+ Not Moving Ahead with Completed ‘Spiderwick Chronicles’ Series Adaptation

Disney+ has decided not to pick up a completed TV series adaptation of the imaginative The Spiderwick Chronicles book series, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The six-episode series from Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, a division of Disney, is being shopped to other possible buyers.

Disney touted the adaptation of the books of the same name by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black as “a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure” when the project was first unveiled in Nov. 2021, with Jack Dylan Grazer, Joy Bryant, Mychala Lee, Christian Slater, Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell set for the ensemble cast and Kat Coiro to direct two episodes.

The popular children’s book series The Spiderwick Chronicles — which has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 32 languages — was adapted into a 2008 Paramount movie.

Shelving the Spiderwick Chronicles adaptation is seen as the latest cancellation for Disney after it signaled it will take a $1.5 billion write-down during the fiscal third quarter by removing around 30 shows off of Disney+ and Hulu to bring down costs.

Disney has already pulled series like The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Y: The Last Man, The Mighty Ducks, Turner & Hooch, Willow, Maggie, Dollface and the 2022 Cheaper By the Dozen off of its streaming services.

The Spiderwick Chronicles TV series follows the Grace Family — twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen — as they move into their ancestral home and discover a dark mystery about their great-great uncle who once uncovered a secret faerie world.

The executive producer credits are shared by Coiro, Jeremy Bell, Black, Aron Eli Coleite, DiTerlizzi, Grace Gilroy, D.J. Goldberg, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Julie Kane-Ritsch.

Deadline was first to report on Disney+ shelving the series adaptation.