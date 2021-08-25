Spike Lee Defends Inclusion of 9/11 Conspiracies in New Doc Series, Suggests Congressional Hearing

Spike Lee says he still has questions around the nature of the Sept. 11 attacks, which is why he included the voices of several members of the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth.

“I still don’t … I mean, I got questions. And I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing about 9/11,” Lee told The New York Times about why he decided to include those perspectives in NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½, his new eight-episode HBO documentary series looking at 9/11 and the pandemic in New York City.

Lee went on to say that he didn’t buy the official explanations of what happened that day 20 years ago, which involved multiple plane crashes, the collapse of several buildings in lower Manhattan — including both World Trade Center towers — and the deaths of nearly 3,000 people, with an additional 6,000 injured.

“The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature’s not reached. And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground — when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing,” Lee said, sharing his own thoughts on why elements of official reporting around the tragedy didn’t add up.

He added, “But people going to make up their own mind. My approach is put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the audience.”

Lee pointed to how viewers have criticized his fictional scripted films for being misogynistic and antisemitic as further justification of his decision to feature conspiracy theorists and encourage viewers to decide for themselves.

“People are going to think what they think, regardless. I’m not dancing around your question. People are going to think what they think,” Lee told the Times. “People have called me a racist for Do the Right Thing. People said in Mo’ Better Blues I was antisemitic. She’s Gotta Have It, that was misogynist. People are going to just think what they think. And you know what? I’m still here, going on four decades of filmmaking.”