‘SpongeBob,’ ‘Turtles,’ ‘Dora’ Franchises Expand on Paramount+

As Brian Robbins sees it, kids and family programming is one of the major keys to the success of Paramount+.

The executive, who serves as CEO of Paramount Pictures and chief content officer of kids and family for Paramount+, used his time at the service’s investor presentation Tuesday to announce the expansion of Nickelodeon’s top franchises as part of his continued efforts to bolster the streamer.

SpongeBob SquarePants, already a centerpiece of Paramount+ with spinoffs Kamp Koral and the linear Patrick Star Show, is expanding with three new animated movies based on the show’s original characters. The first of those will debut in 2023, with a fourth film in the SpongeBob franchise currently in development that is slated for a theatrical release after 2020 feature Sponge on the Run was moved exclusively to Paramount+. (Additional details on the four new projects was not immediately available.)

Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will also be the subject of a series of exclusive movies for Paramount+ starting next year after Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s previously announced theatrical feature debuts in August. The animated movies will be released quickly afterward on Paramount+ and each center on villains in untold tales.

As for Dora the Explorer, Robbins announced an all-new CG-animated preschool series coming to the streamer in 2023. That joins the previously announced live-action, tween-focused Dora series that remains in the development stages that is inspired by the tone of the 2019 theatrical release Dora and the Lost City of God.

“Viewers who come in for kids and family content reduce churn by double digits, creating even stronger long-term value,” Robbins told investors Tuesday in an event live-streamed for press. The executive, who previously outlined plans to focus on key franchises as part of a global strategy for the Nickelodeon brand on Paramount+ in an exclusive interview with THR, also noted that SpongeBob is the “number one most streamed property.”

“Just as Paramount Pictures has established itself as the premier studio brand for generations of audiences, Nickelodeon is Kids & Family, with the most brand-loyal audience … because with streaming, once families subscribe, they stay subscribed,” he said, citing Paramount+ as one of the top providers of kids content for the 25 million U.S. homes with kids aged 2-11.

Noting that iCarly opened the door for Paramount+ to program more young adult content, Robbins has focused on reviving other massive Nick IP for the streamer. This includes plans for more Blue’s Clues, with the previously announced live-action/animated movie getting an official title: Blue’s Big City Adventure, and plans for a premiere this year on Paramount+.

The SpongeBob, Turtles, Dora and Blue’s Clues expansions come as Nickelodeon and Paramount+ are also growing the Transformers brand with animated kids show Transformers: Earthspark coming to both platforms. That joins an untitled animated film set to launch theatrically on June 19, 2024.

The news arrives after Nick and Paramount+ previously unveiled plans for multiple Smurfs movies, though it’s unclear how many of those will be for theatrical vs. streaming vs. linear.

On the original IP front, Paramount+ is also readying young adult streaming movies Fantasy Football, Honor Society and Hush Hush.

“Our kids and family content is not only bringing young audiences to Paramount+ but it’s also a key component in retaining our existing subscriber base and expanding their viewership habits,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “Paramount+ is a service for the whole household and we’re now seeing nearly half of our subscribers engaging with kids and family content on the service, a double-digit gain over last year.”

Paramount+ is not alone in leaning on key franchises. Such has become industry standard for streamers and linear networks of all shapes and sizes as media conglomerates like ViacomCBS, WarnerMedia, Disney and NBCUniversal all look to bolster their platforms by delivering more of what has cut through the clutter.