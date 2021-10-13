LeBron James Irritated by ‘Squid Game’ Ending

[This story contains spoilers for Squid Game.]

It seems nearly everyone is talking about Squid Game, the wildly popular survival drama Netflix series — even LeBron James.

While meeting with the media on Tuesday, the NBA superstar chatted with fellow Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis about the ending to the series, which both men agreed was unsatisfying for them.

“Yeah, I did finish it,” James said to Davis in passing. “You finish it? You watched it? You done? Yeah, I didn’t like the ending though. I know they start it off with a season two but like, get on the fucking flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like what are you doing?” Davis agreed.

James and Davis were responding to the closing moments of the first season’s finale, when Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) decides to stay in Seoul rather than go to his daughter so he can expose the deadly game he just won. The moment leaves the door open for another season. Some of the media members in the room agreed with the duo’s point.

Squid Game has quickly become a cultural phenomenon, leading the South Korean drama created and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk to becoming the streaming platform’s most popular series debut ever. Squid Game is currently sitting atop Netflix’s list of most watched shows in 94 countries around the globe.

Watch James and David talk Squid Game below.