‘Squid Game’ Creator Says He’s in Talks With Netflix About Season 3

Squid Game may return for two more rounds.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed in a recent interview with Korean broadcaster KBS that he’s presently in talks with Netflix over not just a second but a third season of the international hit.

In the weeks that followed its Sept. 17 debut, the dystopian South Korean show became the streamer’s biggest series in its history — reaching 142 million member households globally and becoming the first to surpass 100 million views.

“I’m in talks with Netflix over season 2 as well as season 3,” the writer-director said, according to The Korea Times, which reported the news Tuesday. “We will come to a conclusion any time soon.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Netflix for comment.

During a November special screening and Q&A for the series, Hwang shared that he had been working on a season two storyline and was currently in talks with Netflix over another season — something he felt “a lot of pressure for” while in Korea and had since been asked about repeatedly by the press in Los Angeles following the show’s breakout global success.

“I do have a basic storyline for season two — it’s all in my head — and I am currently in the brainstorming stage,” the writer-director told The Hollywood Reporter. “It will happen, someday, but as for when I cannot tell you the details.”

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed that a follow-up was in the works, telling THR that “a second season is in discussions, but not confirmed yet.”

During his L.A. Q&A appearance, Hwang didn’t get into specific details about the second season’s storyline, other than to tease “that Gi-hun is going to be back, and he will do something for the world.”

Squid Game follows Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who receives a mysterious invitation to join a tournament of traditional Korean children’s games with a deadly twist. Held in a secret location, the games offer its 456 financially desperate participants a shot at winning 45.6 billion won in prize money.