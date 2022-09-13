‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae Makes History With Emmy Win for Non-English Language Series

At the 2022 Emmys, Lee Jung-Jae made history when he won best actor in a drama series for his performance in Netflix’s Squid Game.

The actor thanked writer-director Hwang Dong-Hyuk for “making a realistic problem we all face come to life so creatively under screen with a great script and amazing visuals.” (Earlier in the ceremony, Hwang — who was also nominated for best writing for a drama series — won best directing for a drama series.)

Lee then spoke in Korean: “Thank you to everyone watching in Korea.”

This is Lee’s first Emmy nomination and first win for his role on the groundbreaking Netflix drama series, which made history this year as the first non-English language series to be nominated at the Emmys. With his win, according to Netflix, Lee is the first actor from a non-English language series to win an Emmy. He’s also the first person to win an acting award from the TV Academy for a performance not in English. Lee also previously won the SAG award for best actor in a drama series in February of this year.

The other nominees in the category were Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk, Ozark‘s Jason Bateman, Severance‘s Adam Scott and Succession‘s Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong.