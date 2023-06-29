‘Squid Game’ Adds Eight Actors, Completes Season 2 Cast

- Share this article on Facebook
Netflix’s worldwide hit Squid Game has filled out its cast for season two.
Eight actors — Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won and Won Ji-an — have signed on to the series. They join returnees Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byun-hun, Hwang Jun-ho and Gong Yoo and fellow newcomers Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun, who were announced at Netflix’s Tudum fan event earlier in June.
The actors came together for their first table read of season two this week, with production slated to begin on season two later this year. Series creator, director and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk is set to helm every episode of season two.
Details on the roles the new castmembers are playing are being kept quiet for now.
Several of the new additions to Squid Game have appeared in other Korean series on Netflix. Park and Lee Jin-uk both have roles on the first two seasons of Sweet Home, Kang appeared in Move to Heaven, and Won debuted in the first season of D.P. Lee David and Lee Jin-uk have also worked with Hwang on other projects.
Squid Game premiered in October 2021 and became Netflix’s biggest series of all time, both in hours watched (2.2 billion worldwide over its first 13 weeks) and the streamer’s recently updated view metric, which shows the equivalent of 265.2 million complete runs of season one. The series won six Emmys in 2022, including best actor in a drama series for Lee Jung-jae and best directing for a drama series for Hwang.
Hwang executive produces the series with Kim Ji-yeon.
