‘Squid Game’ Creator Says Season 2 Could Be Out by End of 2023 or in 2024

Scripts for Squid Game‘s highly anticipated second season are inching towards completion, says creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, with the whole series potentially arriving towards the end of 2023.

The director and writer behind Netflix’s global hit offered up a potential release date for the streaming series’ sophomore run in a new interview with Vanity Fair published Wednesday, pointing to either late 2023 or sometime in 2024.

“Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again,” Hwang said of the show’s return.

During the interview, the Squid Game creator — who “only has about three pages’ worth of ideas that he plans to turn into a script,” according to reporter and author R.O. Kwon — also spoke about how thematically the upcoming season might differ from its predecessor.

“If they were capable of talking with one another, of cooperating with one another, I do agree that there could have been a possibility that we could have seen more winners,” Hwang said, when asked about whether the outcome of season one could have been different had players been less “focused on wanting to kill each other off.”

The idea that players could team up to survive the games as a group is a concept that the writer-director left open for viewer interpretation during season one. But in the series’ next batch of episodes, Hwang says, “I want to ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?'”

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hwang shared some thoughts on potential storylines he’d like to explore through “some other stories in the series that have not been addressed” in season one.. That includes the story of the Front Man, though Vanity Fair reported that one was still a “maybe.”

“For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, the Front Man. So if I end up creating season two, I’d like to explore that storyline — what is going on between those two brothers?” he said. “And then I could also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode.”

“And, of course, we could go with Gi-hun’s story as he turns back, and explore more about how he’s going to navigate through his reckoning with the people who are designing the games,” he added. “So, I don’t know yet, but I’ll just say there are a lot of possibilities out there for season two storylines.”