‘St. Elsewhere’: THR’s 1982 Review

On Oct. 26, 1982, NBC introduced St. Elsewhere to TV audiences. The ensemble medical drama went on to run for six seasons on the network. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review, as included in a TeleVisions column, is below:

Passing in Review: St. Elsewhere (NBC, Tuesday, 10-11 p.m.) The critics are having a field day. “Well written,” they’ve called it. “Touching.” “Gritty.” And a variety of other words and phrases all meant to tell us that St. Elsewhere, the new hour-long slice-of-life medical drama on NBC, is topnotch television. They’ve compared it to that other prized hour of TV drama, Hill Street Blues. And well they should. Both come from MTM Enterprises, and both have a similar type of stark realism base which at once repels and attracts — like much of reality. While Hill Street gets its story lines and plots from police life, St. Elsewhere is set in an old, established hospital in Boston. It’s the kind of place where doctors learn their trade and life-and-death emergencies are the order of the day — day-in and day-out. Tensions run high, nerves are as often frayed as not, and sleep seems to be a thing that is caught on the run, if at all.

The show was created by Joshua Brand and John Falsey, who also serve as producers along with Mark Tinker and John Masius. And if that sounds like a lot of chefs in the kitchen, it’s nothing compared to the size of the cast. Ed Flanders stars as Dr. Donald Westphall, David Birney as Dr. Ben Samuels, with David Morse as Dr. Jack Morrison, Cynthia Sikes as Dr. Annie Cavenero, Christina Pickles as Nurse Helen Rosenthal, G.W. Bailey as Dr. Hugh Beale, Denzel Washington as Dr. Phillip Chandler and William Daniels as Dr. Mark Craig. Other doctors on call include Ed Begley Jr., Howie Mandel, Kavi Raz and Terence Knox. Add to that the assortment of patients in each week’s show and it’s a buffet of faces, beards, temperaments and talents.

In the hour episode televised last Tuesday, the main action centered on a terrorist who has been injured when a bomb he’s planted goes off in a bank, landing him in a guarded room at St. Elsewhere and handing the staff the task of caring for a man who has killed at least two people. The moral here is clear from the start, yet, as written in the screenplay by Brand and Falsey, it is worked and reworked to excess. As the work day progresses we’re treated to bits and pieces of personalities David Morse, in a finely etched portrayal, is repeatedly torn by duty and personal ethics; Ed Begly Jr. marvelously characterizes the nervous resident still learning his craft and facing his first operating room encounter; William Daniels is perfect as the know-it-all surgeon who takes credit for everyone’s work, including his own, and Christina Pickles brings all the necessary strength and efficiency to her role as head nurse. And although David Birney and Ed Flanders had little to do this week, they each have crystallized their own characters’ warmth and needs, and deliver touching, human portrayals that are testimony to their individual talents.

Yet, with all this fine acting and heavy drama on display, St. Elsewhere has a major problem. And it is one which should be in the fore front of the mind of executive producer Bruce Paltrow. The problem is St. Elsewhere‘s audience. Or, more specifically, television audiences, period.

You see, for all its positive elements and production values, St. Elsewhere is a tough show to watch. The life of a practicing resident is tough: the blood in the operating room is tough to tolerate; the tension that presents itself in these emergency situations is tough to take, and, unfortunately, so too will St. Elsewhere be for most viewers. So real and graphic is the drama being presented here that we cannot believe that 20 million people across this country will find it entertaining enough to flip to at 10 p.m. every Tuesday evening. Not after their own tension-filled days at work, and family-filled problems at home. Not with the recession on their minds, and the car needing repair. Just as movie fans have found Das Boot an exciting, fine film, so many will sing the praises of St. Elsewhere.

The question is not, however, whether it is a quality product. It is. The question is whether viewers will allow their minds to be assaulted in such a serious fashion on a weekly basis. Nothing would please us more than to think that the television audience has matured to that point. But such is not the case. And, ultimately, the ratings will reflect that fact. Hill Street Blues has found itself an audience because it has laced its hard-core character studies with action-laden plots, ones in which crimes are solved and criminals are jailed. St. Elsewhere has no such leeway. The “action” here is mental, for the most part. And that, we’re afraid, is something that television viewers simply aren’t about to accept in the kind of large numbers necessary to keep St. Elsewhere in prime time. … Until Monday. … — Richard Hack, originally published on November 12, 1982.