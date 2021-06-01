Stacey Sher Inks Overall Deal With FX Productions

Stacey Sher is staying put at FX Productions.

The Oscar- and Emmy-nominated producer (Erin Brockovich, Pulp Fiction, Mrs. America) has signed a new overall deal with the production arm of FX. The deal will continue a working relationship with FX that began with a first-look deal she signed in 2015.

“It’s been a great privilege for me and the whole FX team to work with Stacey as an executive producer, and I’m grateful that she will continue to call FX her home,” said FX chairman John Landgraf. “Stacey’s track record of success speaks for itself. She has great creative instincts and is one of the most respected producers in this business. We’re very excited about her development slate and eagerly await her next projects.”

Sher produced April’s Oscars telecast with Steven Soderbergh and Jesse Collins. She executive produced Respect, the forthcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, and earned an Emmy nomination last year for FX on Hulu’s Mrs. America.

“I am thrilled to be continuing this creative partnership with the incredible team at FX,” said Sher. “I have had the privilege of collaborating with John Landgraf many times over the years and, together with Gina Balian and Eric Schrier, they have continuously been passionate and supportive partners. I couldn’t think of a better home for me to build out these timely projects. Particularly given the uncertain times in which we have been living, FX has been an instrumental ally in providing a platform for these necessary stories to be told.”

Sher and Landgraf worked together at Jersey Television prior to Landgraf’s joining FX. Sher servesd as co-president of Activision Blizzard Studios, helping launch the video game company’s movie and TV division. Her credits include Out of Sight, Erin Brockovich and Contagion with Soderbergh; Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight with Quentin Tarantino; and Reality Bites, Man on the Moon, Get Shorty, Reno 911 and Into the Badlands, among others. She is repped by CAA, Wolf Kasteler Public Relations and Gang Tyre.