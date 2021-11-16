Stampede Ventures, UTA Launch Animation Production Company

UTA and Stampede Ventures are launching a production company focused on kids and family animation.

The company, HappyNest, will serve as an incubator for for animators, helping shepherd their ideas from concept to finished product and will sell to multiple platforms, while also developing IP that can cross over to other media, including books, toys and games. Sadaf Cohen Muncy, a veteran of the animation business, will lead HappyNest as head of development and production.

Stampede Ventures founder and CEO Greg Silverman and president Chris Bosco helped bring the launch to fruition along with UTA partner Gregory McKnight, and motion picture literary agent Anna Berthold-Zuk. UTA is the only major agency with a dedicated animation division.

“The concept for HappyNest came together out of an incredible partnership with UTA,” said Silverman. “At Stampede, our mission has always been to connect us all through our favorite stories. To know that, through HappyNest, we will launch content aimed at inspiring and fostering the next generation of stories that connect us, is super gratifying.”

Added Muncy, “I am thrilled to be joining the incredible teams at Stampede Ventures and UTA to allow creators and artists a unique opportunity to bring their passion projects to life. My objective is to nurture, develop and collaborate with creators, from ideation to final production. As an incubator, we want artists to entrust us with their IP, as we guide and grow their ideas, while allowing them the unconventional ability to maintain creative control and benefit from the financial upside of their brainchild. Spearheading HappyNest is a dream come true and I look forward to making it the go-to destination for creative geniuses who have been yearning for something new.”

Muncy comes to HappyNest from MGA Entertainment, where she was vp entertainment and executive producer. She helped build the company’s entertainment division and produced content based on MGA brands. L.O.L. Surprise, Bratz, Rainbow High and Little Tikes, among others.

The deal for HappyNest was negotiated by UTA and Chris Bosco from Stampede Ventures. Outside counsel for UTA was led by David Eisman at Skadden Arps and Kenneth Deutsch and David Zaheer at Latham & Watkins LLP for Stampede Ventures.