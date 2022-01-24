China’s Youku Picks Up ‘Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten’ Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger

Chinese streaming video platform Youku, the flagship streamer of Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group, has acquired the first season of animated children’s series, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, produced by and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The show is created by kids media company Genius Brands International and Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment in association with Schwarzenegger’s Oak Productions. It will begin airing on Youku in March 2022, and will also be available via the Chinese company’s Tudou and Kumiao apps.

“I have always loved bringing my latest projects to my Chinese fans, because they’re some of the most passionate fans in the world, so I can’t wait for them to see Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” said Schwarzenegger in a statement.

Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten is geared towards kids and families and focuses on the adventures of six unique kids who are learning to master their super skills, along with their ABCs. With the help of their teacher Arnold Armstrong (“aka Captain Fantastic, the greatest superhero to ever live!”).

Schwarzenegger is voice-directed in the series by filmmaker John Landis, with Steven Banks, former head writer for SpongeBob SquarePants, serving as head writer for the series.

The show premiered in the U.S. and Canada in April, 2021 on Genius Brands’ Kartoon Channel! and has since garnered over 75 million views. Genius Brands plans to sell the series elsewhere in the world throughout 2022.

“We are excited to make Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten available to millions of kids across China,’ said Andy Heyward, chairman and CEO of Genius Brands. “This unique action-packed series delivers all the elements that resonate with kids today, along with positive messaging and Arnold’s star power.”

“We have no doubt that we will be able to create an impressive fan base in China, building on the success of the series in the U.S. and Canada,” added Aaron Liao, general manager of Youku Kids.