×
Skip to main content

Step Inside the World of ‘Star Trek’ at L.A.’s Skirball Center

A new exhibit of props and costumes from the iconic sci-fi franchise includes Lieutenant Sulu’s navigation console restored with help from fans.

The exhibit includes costumes from every
The exhibit includes costumes from every era and a restored navigation console. (Inset: A communicator from the original series, on loan from the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation.) Courtesy of EMP Museum; Exhibit: Robert Wedemeyer/Courtesy of Skirball.

Los Angeles’ Skirball Cultural Center is venturing into TV history. Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds (open Oct.  7 through Feb.  20, 2022) features rare props and costumes from 55 years of the seminal sci-fi series.

In addition to costumes worn by stars Patrick Stewart, Leonard Nimoy and Nichelle Nichols, there’s a phaser from the original series (just one of two known to exist); a model of a Borg cube; and the head of the alien Gorn, the lizard-creature William Shatner’s Kirk fought in the classic 1967 episode “The Arena.” The exhibit spans work new and old, featuring both the open-chest Khan tunic worn by Ricardo Montalbán in The Wrath of Khan (1982) as well as the less-revealing costume Benedict Cumberbatch sported to play a younger version of the character in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek Into Darkness (2013).

Related Stories

TV

'Star Trek,' Dr. Seuss Mashup Dispute Ends After 5-Year Legal Journey

William Shatner
General News

William Shatner Headed to Space With Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

The centerpiece of the exhibit is a navigation console operated by Lieutenant Sulu (George Takei) in the original series. It was badly damaged and missing most of its buttons after 50 years in storage, so the team beamed up a group of fans to help restore it.

“They knew all this stuff — where to find the various switches they used back then in some warehouse that’s been sitting there for 50 years,” says Brooks Peck, curator of Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture, which has loaned the exhibit to the Skirball. The restorers even made sure the lights blink with exactly the same timing as on TV.

Visitors also will get the chance to act with prop phasers and tricorders in a re-creation of the transporter bay, with a video monitor displaying what the scene would look like in the show as they fire the phasers and get beamed up.

Expect to see more than a few Star Trek fans — Trekkies helped invent Comic-Con culture — dressed up in costume. “It’s very encouraged,” says Skirball curator Laura Mart, who notes that a recent Jim Henson exhibit saw a lot of creative wear. “I hope we get more of that fun.”

Lazy loaded image
Left: Ricardo Montalbán in The Wrath of Khan. Right: The exhibit includes the head of the Gorn, the lizard-like creature William Shatner’s Kirk fought in “The Arena” (1967). Inset: A phaser prop from 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness. Paramount/Everett Collection (2); Brady Harvey/Courtesy of skirball

This story first appeared in the Oct. 6 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad