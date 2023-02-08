Paramount+ Becomes Home of ‘Star Trek’ Franchise in Its Int’l Markets Outside Canada

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen in the 'Star Trek: Picard' episode "Penance."

Paramount Global streaming service Paramount+ is becoming the home of sci-fi franchise Star Trek in its international markets outside of Canada by adding Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks to its library there under a new co-exclusive deal with Amazon Prime Video.

“The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard will premiere day and date with the U.S. in Latin America on Feb. 16 and on Feb. 17 in the U.K., Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with South Korea to premiere at a later date,” Paramount said on Wednesday. “Previous seasons of Star Trek: Picard will also be available in English-speaking regions starting this February. All seasons of Star Trek: Lower Decks are currently available to stream on Paramount+ in Latin America and will be available later this year across all Paramount+ markets outside Canada.”

It concluded: “Paramount+ is now the home to every series and every episode of the full catalog of Star Trek. This includes all seasons of the Paramount+ original series Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy, and the newest addition Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

In addition to streaming on Paramount+, Star Trek: Picard will also stream on Amazon Prime Video outside of the U.S. and Canada. In the latter, it can be seen on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streaming service Crave.

Star Trek: Picard is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, while Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS Studios’ animation arm Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

The Star Trek franchise, created by Gene Roddenberry and launched in 1966 with the eponymous TV series, is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.