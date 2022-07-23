‘Star Trek: Picard’ Comic-Con Teaser Shows ‘Next Generation’ Crew Back in Character

The Star Trek family energized Comic-Con with a Hall H panel steeped in nostalgia that also looked to the future.

The panel felt like a potential Comic-Con swan song for Patrick Stewart, who earned a warm welcome to discuss the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. At the end of the panel, Stewart gave a heartfelt thank you to Comic-Con for supporting him over the years, saying he wanted to thank the con now because he might not have the opportunity to in the future.

Picard season three will see Jean-Luc get a little help from his friends. The main cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation, the beloved series that ran from 1987-1994, will be returning. That includes Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner — whose will not play Data, but rather a new character, it was revealed.

The team showed off a first look teaser of the actors back in character, with Dorn’s Worf getting the biggest applause. Of hte crew, only Stewart and McFadden were in attendance.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman said at the beginning of season three, the crew is at different places around the galaxy. “Slowly we see them come together. We wanted to take the time to get to see where they are now,” said Kurtzman. He added that Wrath of Khan, the 1982 project considered to be the greatest Trek film, is a major touchstone for this season, which will focus on the mental games between Picard and a singular villain. “She is amazing,” said Kurtzman, not revealing more details.

McFadden noted it’s been 20-25 years since the Next Gen cast has played these characters. “Crusher has been all around the universe,” said the actor of her character. “It’s amazing to have a chance to return to a character … and plunge in again. We are different. We’ve evolved as characters. It was really a gift.”

Added the actor: “There are a lot of unresolved issues between Picard and Crusher. Even with the ensemble, there are some of us who haven’t seen each other for years, and others who have been in contact all the time.”

Stewart noted that Picard was a risk. “We embraced it boldly, and passionately, and with belief — and that is what made all the difference.”

He went on to say, “We carve out new territory in Picard … that is the most essential thing to remember. We are breaking boundaries all the time and reflecting life as it might possibly be. I think that is something that is an admirable thing.”

Back to the Future star Lea Thompson, who is in the Trek family as a Picard director, emceed the proceedings.

With no big screen offering since 2016’s Star Trek Beyond, streaming has been the home to the storied franchise years, with Paramount+ building a stable of shows akin to what Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm are doing over at Disney+. While Chris Pine’s Trek crew is plotting a return to the big screen, could there be a Next Generation film in the future?

Stewart said he would be enthusastic about it.

“Yes, is the answer to that, bluntly. That would be an interesting and exciting and worthwhile thing to achieve,” said Picard. Kurtzman, who previously worked on J.J. Abrams’ Trek movie was more circumspect. “In some ways, season three is that. But, of course. If you guys love it — let’s see what happens.”

With Pine playing a younger Kirk on film, and Ethan Peck playing a young Spock on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Stewart was asked who he might like to see play a younger Picard. After a long pause, he offered this: “I find it difficult to answer that question. It would mean stepping outside who I am … he is in here, inside me.” Added the actor, who lost his hair young, “I don’t think it has to necessarily be somebody who lost their hair at 19.”

Next up, the team behind the animated Lower Deck brought out a new trailer, which revealed the series will go to Deep Space Nine.

“You might see some friendly faces in there,” said creator Mike McMahan of the episode.