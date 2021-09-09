‘Star Trek: Picard’ Officially Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard is officially returning for its third season on Paramount+.

Leading man Patrick Stewart announced the news Wednesday during the live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration, which included news that Picard would return for its second season in February.

Picard was technically renewed for its third season in January 2020 as part of a two-season pickup for the series. The plan at the time, which remains true today, is for production to film back-to-back on seasons two and three of the series from CBS Studios and showrunner Terry Matalas. Filming the seasons back-to-back is part of a bid to control costs and accommodate production schedules. The writers’ room for season three has been up and running for more than a year.

Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching and Brent Spiner star in Picard, which is produced by Star Trek franchise captain Alex Kurtzman. Akiva Goldsman serves as co-showrunner alongside Matalas. Stewart and Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout topper Heather Kadin exec produce alongside Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin.

Matalas took over showrunning duties after Michael Chabon’s planned departure as he and wife and author Ayelet Waldman inked a deal with CBS Studios to adapt The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay for Showtime.

Picard is one of a growing slate of Star Trek originals developed by Kurtzman as part of his nine-figure pact with CBS Studios. It joins flagship Discovery, animated comedy Lower Decks, kids-focused series Prodigy (for Nickelodeon) and the upcoming Strange New Worlds. Other spinoffs from the Star Trek franchise are also in development, including Section 31 starring Michelle Yeoh.

Here’s the trailer for season two of Picard:

Here’s some other news from Star Trek Day:

Star Trek: Discovery will return for its fourth season on Nov. 18 on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Prodigy will launch Oct. 28 with an hourlong premiere on Paramount+. The kids-focused animated series from Nickelodeon also debuted a new trailer: