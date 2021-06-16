‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2 Trailer Shows Q’s Return

Q is visibly reveled for the first time in the new Star Trek: Picard season two teaser trailer.

“How I’ve missed you,” Q (John de Lancie) tells Picard (Patrick Stewart). “Welcome, my friend, to the very end of the road not taken.”

Here’s a first look at the new season, which is embracing a time travel “save the future” storyline:

Q is an extra-dimensional being who can manipulate space, time and reality. He was first introduced in Star Trek: The Next Generation as a devious jokester who was amused to test Picard with ethical quandaries. He played a key role in both the syndicated show’s pilot and its final episodes. The character appeared on Star Trek: Voyager as well.

“Q’s arrival is, as it often was, unexpected,” Stewart has previously teased. “It also comes in a shattering moment in an episode, and I do mean a shattering moment. There is significant trauma. There are events coming up in season two that have never been seen before.”

The trailer also teases more trouble from the Borg, with Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) awaking to find what seems to be a variation on the Borg emblem in her room and nervously touching above her brow where her implant used to be.

The production previously announced that another fan-favorite character, Data (Brent Spiner), will appear in the new season, despite his character perishing in season one.

Other castmembers confirmed to return include Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan and Orla Brady.

Star Trek: Picard returns in 2022 on Paramount+.