‘Star Trek: Picard’ Adds ‘Next Generation’ Castmembers to Final Season

Patrick Stewart is going to say goodbye to Jean-Luc Picard, but at least several of his friends are joining the farewell.

Stewart’s The Next Generation co-stars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner will star alongside the actor in the upcoming third season of Picard, Paramount+ announced Tuesday.

“I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday,” said Terry Matalas, season three showrunner and executive producer. “It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction. So, it’s most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can’t wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!”

Spiner (Data), Frakes (William Riker) and Sirtis (Deanna Troi) have previously guest-starred on Picard, but this will mark the first time Burton (Geordi La Forge) and McFadden (Beverly Crusher) have reunited with their former Enterprise captain.

Paramount+ also released this teaser video:

The final season will consist of 10 episodes.

The second season of Picard is currently streaming on Paramount+ and follows Picard as he wrestles with his immortal nemesis Q (John de Lancie), who has trapped him and his companions in an alternate reality.