‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Crew Is Hunted by New Villain in ‘Picard’ Trailer

The Star Trek universe beamed into New York Comic Con Saturday for fresh looks at some of its upcoming shows.

The trailer for Picard‘s third and final season revealed the story will involve the crew of Star Trek: The Next Generation being hunted by a mysterious villain, unveiled as Vadic. Tony-winning actress Amanda Plummer, who had a memorable role in Pulp Fiction, is playing the alien, who is the captain of a warship called The Shrike. New additions to the cast unveiled Saturday include Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut, who will play Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge, while Mica Burton will play Alandra La Forge, Geordi’s youngest daughter.

Picard will wrap with season three, which premieres Feb. 16 on Paramount Plus, and will be a reunion for the cast of Next Generation, the series which ran for seven seasons from 1987-1994 and spawned four feature films. Next Gen castmembers returning include Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner, who will play Lore, who in Next Generation was the villainous brother of Spiner’s android Data. Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd also star in Picard. The trailer featured one more surprise: Daniel Davis is returning as Professor Moriarty, the holographic character who became self-aware and starred in two fan-favorite episodes.

In addition to the fresh look at Picard, the Star Trek panel showed off the first look at Discovery season five, and included the news that new castmembers will include Callum Keith Rennie as Rayner, a gruff Starfleet captain, as well as Eve Harlow as Moll and Elias Toufexis as L’ak, with both characters described as former couriers turned outlaws.

The panel, hosted by MTV’s Josh Horowitz, also unveiled the mid-season trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy and revealed the news that Ronny Cox will reprise his Next Generation role of Edward Jellico, who has been promoted from captain to admiral in the years since audiences last saw him. The first season returns Oct. 27.