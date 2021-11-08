‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Renewed for Season 2 on Paramount+

The future Star Trek: Prodigy has been solidified.

Paramount+ has handed out a speedy renewal for the animated kids show that was originally developed for Nickelodeon. The series, which premiered Oct. 28, had what the streamer is calling the top-performing premiere day out of any originally animated kids series on the platform. (Paramount+, like other streamers, does not release specific viewership data.)

Prodigy was the brainchild of Star Trek captain Alex Kurtzman, whose intention with the series was to bring in new fans of the franchise at a young age while creating content that appeals to everyone in the family. Prodigy marks the return of Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway in a bid to appeal to Trekkie parents who may be watching the show with their children.

In an interview pegged to Prodigy’s launch, Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins — who originally bought the show for Nickelodeon and continues to program kids content for the streamer — outlined plans for how the animated kids show could pave the way for a new feature film chapter in the Star Trek universe.

While the series only launched Oct. 28, Robbins and Kurtzman are already developing other such other ideas connected to the world of the show as a kids- and family-focused version of Prodigy that includes a feature film designed to bow theatrically as well as other live-action features that could live alongside the Paramount Pictures’ J.J. Abrams-produced mystery Star Trek movie.

“We’re working on several fronts and obviously Alex is the key for the franchise [on Paramount+]. J.J. has been the keeper of the franchise on the film side. We hope that as a company that we do what’s right for the franchise altogether,” Robbins told THR last month.

Prodigy is the fifth show in the Kurtzman Star Trek universe and joins Picard, adult-focused animated entry Lower Decks, flagship Discovery and the upcoming Strange New Worlds at Paramount+, the exclusive home of the franchise. Brothers Kevin and Dan Hageman (Hotel Transylvania, The Lego Movie) created Prodigy, which targets kids 6-11 and follows a group of lawless teens searching for adventure.

Prodigy is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, the recently launched animation arm of CBS Studios; Nickelodeon Animation Studio, Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Exec producers include Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. The Hageman brothers and Ben Hibon also exec produce.

New episodes of Prodigy will continue to stream weekly through Nov. 18, which marks the midseason finale. The series returns Jan. 6 with the second half of season one. The 10-episode second part of season one will debut later next year at a date to be determined.