Paramount+ Orders Diverse, Teen-Focused ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ Series

It’s official: Paramount+ has ordered a Starfleet Academy TV series.

After more than a year in development, the streamer has greenlit Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, plus released a description of the show.

The new series description and quote below from the showrunners seems to hint at a more soapy YA Trek than the other shows, as well as increased diversity (which, given this is the world of Star Trek, could also refer to species diversity as well).

Starfleet Academy “will introduce us to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

Noga Landau (Nancy Drew) will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer along with franchise chief Alex Kurtzman (taking over from The O.C. executive producers Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, who were originally on board the project).

“Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy!” the Kurtzman and Landau said in a joint, recruitment-like statement. “Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor and devotion to a cause greater than themselves. The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted. Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!”

The move follows a slew of major decisions at Paramount+ concerning the future of its TV franchise, such as ending Picard (which is on its third and final season) and Discovery (which airs its fifth and final season next year), while doubling down on more Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks (which were both renewed ahead of their upcoming season premieres).

“We are excited to introduce Star Trek fans to a whole new generation of Starfleet officers in training as they navigate the rigors of the Academy and the brink of adulthood,” said Domenic DiMeglio, chief marketing officer and head of data, Paramount Streaming. “Introducing new characters and compelling storylines, this all-new original series will serve as a fantastic addition to the franchise and Paramount+, bringing new generations of viewers and long-term Star Trek fans alike together to enjoy the next chapter in the iconic Star Trek universe.”

The Academy has been glimpsed before in Trek productions over the years, such as in J.J. Abrams’ 2009’s Star Trek movie (pictured above).

It will be awhile before fans get to see the new show, however, as Starfleet Academy doesn’t start production until 2024.