‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ to Air on CBS This Fall

CBS is boldly bringing Star Trek back to broadcast TV.

The Paramount+ hit series Strange New Worlds is getting an airing on CBS in early fall as part of a “Star Trek Day” celebration.

CBS will air the show’s series premiere, “Strange New Worlds,” as well as the show’s second episode, “Children of the Comet,” giving broadcast viewers a chance to sample the streaming series.

Strange New Worlds recently finished airing its second season, which received a fair amount of acclaim from critics and viewers alike, and is considered to have helped breathe some new life into the TV franchise.

Sept. 8 has been christened “Star Trek Day” because the original series premiered on that date in 1996.

Paramount+ also announced Star Trek Day special hosted by Jerry O’Connell that’s “a salute to the franchise, the special program will include segments that look back at memorable moments over the past 57 years; commemorate 50 years of Star Trek animation; pay tribute to Star Trek: Discovery, ahead of its final season; provide an exclusive sneak-peek clip from the upcoming fourth season of Star Trek Lower Decks; and commemorate many other moments that highlight Star Trek’s legacy.”

There will also be special Lower Decks screenings in 11 cities, which fans can register to attend here.

Strange New Worlds is a spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery that launched last year and follows the voyages of Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), La’an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), Cadet Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Lt. Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia) and Dr. M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun).