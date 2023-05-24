‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Trailer Teases ‘Lower Decks’ Crossover

Paramount+ has given Star Trek franchise fans a first peek at a special crossover episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks as part of the official trailer for the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds that dropped on Wednesday.

The new season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike, played by Anson Mount, facing new territories, civilizations and dangers.

“You’re going to start the engines some time soon, Erica?” a jostled Pike asks Lt. Erica Ortegas, played by Melissa Navia, as the hot-shot pilot looks to pull the spaceship out of a downward spiral in the trailer. She doesn’t, but the U.S.S. Enterprise recovers flight nevertheless as Ortegas happily whoops and Pike and his crew nervously catch their breath.

The teaser trailer also reveals a first look at an upcoming special crossover episode involving Star Trek: Lower Decks as Tawny Newsome as the character of Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler appear in live-action form aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise. The episode, which will combine live-action and animation, was directed by Star Trek: Picard actor and director Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+ gave Trekkers something to look forward to by recently renewing Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for a third season and the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks for a fifth cycle after the decision to end Star Trek: Picard with its current third season and to send off the flagship Star Trek: Discovery series after its fifth season, which bows in early 2024.

The second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will bow on June 15. The series also stars Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M’Benga.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.