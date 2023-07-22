‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Musical Episode Announced, Trailer Revealed

Are you ready for singing and dancing Captain Christopher Pike?

Paramount+ confirmed rumors of a musical Star Trek episode with the release of a surprise trailer (below) for an upcoming episode of Strange New Worlds season two. The episode is titled “Subspace Rhapsody,” and it’s billed as the first-ever musical-themed episode in the franchise’s 57-year history (there have previously been musical scenes). “Subspace Rhapsody” will feature 10 original songs, plus a musical version of the series’ main title, with music and lyrics by Kay Hanley (Letters to Cleo) and Tom Polce (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend).

The announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, where Paramount+ had a Star Trek franchise session in Hall H.

Based on what’s shown in the trailer, the U.S.S. Enterprise gets zapped by a space anomaly which makes the crew break into song.

In addition, Paramount+ is releasing the Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks live-action vs. animation crossover episode early. The episode will be available on the streaming service starting at 4 p.m. today. The rest of the season will premiere Sept. 7.

The company also released some first-look art of the episode and the trailer for Lower Decks season four.

Here is a look at the crossover episode, which brings Lower Decks voice actors Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid into live action:

The panel showed the first five minutes of episode one of season five of Star Trek Discovery, which featured Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham on top of a ship in the middle of a warp jump while two Federation starships are in pursuit. The scene can be seen here. The fifth and final season will premiere in early 2024.

Discovery “will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.”