‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Renewed for Season 3 and Returns in June

Even before season two premieres, Paramount+ is renewing Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for a third season.

The company has ordered another 10 episodes of the popular Star Trek series. In addition, Paramount+ announced Strange New Worlds will return Thursday, June 15 for its second season.

The animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks has been renewed as well, for a 10-episode fifth season, with a premiere date still to come for later in the summer.

Both shows will be rolled out globally on their respective premiere dates.

The additional seasons for Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks follows the decision to end Star Trek: Picard with its current third (and highly acclaimed) season and to send off flagship Star Trek: Discovery after its fifth season, which premieres in early 2024.

The upcoming new season of Strange New Worlds includes a crossover episode with Lower Decks, combining live action and animation. The episode was directed by The Next Generation actor-director Jonathan Frakes.

Also, the animated kids series Star Trek: Prodigy returns for its second season this winter.

Paramount+ has become the exclusive home to every series and every episode of the Star Trek TV catalogue.