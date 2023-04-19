‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 Trailer Shows Captain Kirk Return

The trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ second season shows the return of Captain Pike, Number One, Spock and, well, plenty of strange new worlds.

There’s also the return of James T. Kirk, who is played by Paul Wesley and was introduced as a guest star during season one. Wesley is billed as a recurring guest star in the new season.

Strange New Worlds is a spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery that launched last year and follows the voyages of Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), La’an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), Cadet Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Lt. Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia) and Dr. M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun).

Absent from the trailer is a first look at the animated/live-action crossover episode between Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks that’s coming this season, directed by Jonathan Frakes.

The news comes on the heels of announcing another Discovery spinoff this week, Star Trek: Section 31 an original movie with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh set to reprise her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou. The project will launch executive producer Alex Kurtzman’s “Phase 2” of his Paramount+ Trek franchise master plan.

The streamer recently ordered a teen-centric Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series, as well as ended Picard (which airs its series finale this week), and announced Discovery will air its fifth and final season next year, while doubling down on more Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks (which were both renewed ahead of their upcoming season premieres).

Season two will premiere Thursday, June 15.