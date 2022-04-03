‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Drops Action-Filled Trailer With Dashes of Nostalgia

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds dropped a new trailer on Sunday, highlighting that the Paramount+ series will be packed with eye-popping sci-fi action and dashes of nostalgia.

The two-minute preview gives another look at the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the U.S.S Enterprise. Pike was captain of the iconic Starfleet ship before Capt. James. T. Kirk from Star Trek: The Original Series. The new Paramount+ series also stars Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, the ship’s first officer, and Ethan Peck as Spock. The three actors are reprising their roles from Star Trek: Discovery.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds takes place during the decade before Star Trek: TOS. Paul Wesley was recently cast in the Kirk role for the second season. Star Trek icon William Shatner wished him well on Twitter.

The Paramount+ series also features Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, and features recurring guest star Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set to premiere May 5 on Paramount+ for a 10-episode first season run.

Watch the new trailer below.