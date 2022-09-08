‘Star Wars’: ‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-Jae Joins ‘The Acolyte’ Series

Lee Jung-Jae, the star of international Netflix phenomenon Squid Game, has joined the cast of the latest Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

Amandla Stenberg is toplining the series, being made by Lucasfilm for Disney+, with Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) also on the call sheet.

Leslye Headland is showrunning, writing and directing.

Details on the show are being kept, like all Star Wars matters, under lock and key, although it is known that the series takes place in the final days of the High Republic.

Lee broke out on Squid, which premiered only a year ago, becoming Netflix’s most-watched series and a pop culture breakout. He played the chauffeur who was navigating a divorce and raising his daughter.

He has already racked up numerous accolades and nominations for the part and Monday he has a chance to take home an Emmy Award for the role.

Deadline first broke the news of Jung-Jae’s casting.