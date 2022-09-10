‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Ahsoka’ Teased at D23

Ahsoka got a closeup at D23 Saturday, with Star Wars steward Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni talking about the new series.

Rosario Dawson’s character first appeared in live-action season two of The Mandalorian, and showed up in The Book of Boba Fett. Before that, she’d been a favorite in animation, and Favreau and Feloni saw Mandalorian as a testing ground for the character to see if audiences wanted more of her in live-action.

“The character has found new legs with the work we’ve been doing, and a show called The Mandalorian really set that up beautifully,” said Feloni, who created the series.

Both Favreau and Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy praised Filoni’s talent for narrative and growth. Favreau calls the new series Filoni’s “magnum opus.”

The series also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Eman Esfandi as fan favorite animation character Ezra Bridger, who jumps to live action with the series. Hayden Christensen returns as Anakin Skywalker, while Ray Stevenson plays a villain.

Ahsoka first appeared in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, and hails from that show’s creator, Dave Filoni. Season one of Ashoka is nearly completed with production, and Dawson recently told The Hollywood Reporter she is hopeful there will be a season two.

Next came a brief look at Skeleton Crew, with creator Jon Watts and star Jude Law coming to the stage to show off an image of Laws’ character. The story takes place during the New Republic era. It centers on a group of kids trying to find their way home after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy.

Favreau said he started talking to Watts about Star Wars while shooting the Spider-Man movies, which Favreau appeared in. Favreau thought maybe Watts would direct an episode or two. Watts had other ideas, noting, “Oh we have a fully formed idea for what we would want to.”

In addition to those series, the team offerred glimpses of two animated works, including Tales of the Jedi and The Bad Batch, which drops season two Jan. 4, 2023.