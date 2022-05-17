‘Spider-Man’ Director Jon Watts to Helm Coming-of-Age ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ Series

Jon Watts is traveling to a galaxy far, far away.

The Spider-Man trilogy director has created and will helm a new Star Wars series for Disney+, Vanity Fair reported in a Tuesday cover story about the sci-fi franchise’s upcoming offerings on the small screen.

Still mostly under warps, Watts’ series — “code name: Grammar Rodeo, a reference to an episode of The Simpsons in which Bart and his schoolmates steal a car and run away for a week” — was described in Vanity Fair as in the tone of a classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure film of the ’80s. Watts’ show will take place closely after the events of Return of the Jedi, much the same way as The Mandalorian, as far as time period.

Watts will executive produce the series along with writer Chris Ford, who penned Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The Star Wars news comes almost a month after it was announced that Watts was exiting Marvel’s Fantastic Four.

“Making three Spider-Man films was an incredible and life-changing experience for me. I’m eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I’m hopeful we’ll work together again, and I can’t wait to see the amazing vision for Fantastic Four brought to life,” Watts said at the time in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and co-president Louis D’Esposito in a statement, “Collaborating with Jon on the Spider-Man films has been a true pleasure. We were looking forward to continuing our work with him to bring the Fantastic Four into the MCU but understand and are supportive of his reasons for stepping away. We are optimistic that we will have the opportunity to work together again at some point down the road.”