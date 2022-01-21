Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joins Rosario Dawson in ‘Ahsoka’ (Exclusive)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is punching her career into hyperspace.

The actress has joined the budding cast of Ahsoka, the next Star Wars live-action series gearing up to go into production at Lucasfilm and Disney+.

Rosario Dawson is starring as the fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi Knight survivor popular on the animation side of Star Wars who made her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian.

Hayden Christensen is reprising the role of Anakin Skywalker for the series, which is set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, with Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno and Australian thespian Natasha Liu Bordizzo also slated to be on the call sheet.

Plot details and Winstead’s character information are being kept hidden in a bunker on 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Star Wars series steward Dave Filoni is writing the series and exec producing with Jon Favreau. Production begins this spring in California.

Winstead has been in action mode at this stage of her career. She was last seen in Netflix’s 2021 revenge thriller Kate and before that slipped on the boots of the Huntress for the 2019 DC movie Birds of Prey. She also co-starred with Will Smith in Ang Lee’s Gemini Man.

The actress has always been a fixture in the genre space, racking up credits that range from Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof and Live Free or Die Hard to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. She also starred in 10 Cloverfield Lane opposite John Goodman and was part of the ensemble for a season of TV’s Fargo crime series.

She is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen.