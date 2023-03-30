‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Skeleton Crew’ Enlists ‘Green Knight’ Director David Lowery

The crew for one of Star Wars‘ upcoming series continues to fill out. Green Knight filmmaker David Lowery is among the directors of Skeleton Crew, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The series wrapped production in recent months. However, news of who directed is just now coming out, with more expected to be revealed later. Earlier this month, word broke that Everything Everywhere All at Once filmmakers Daniels had directed an episode last year. One Take News first reported the news of Lowery’s involvement. Lucasfilm could not be reached for comment.

Skeleton Crew stars Jude Law and is from Jon Watts, the filmmaker behind Tom Holland’s recent trilogy of Spider-Man films. It centers on a group of kids lost in the galaxy, trying to find their way home. The series is executive produced by The Mandalorian masterminds Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. It is set in the New Republic era of Star Wars storytelling.

Coming up, Lowery is reteaming with his Green Knight and A Ghost Story studio A24 for a new feature, Mother Mary, starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel. He is in post on Peter Pan & Wendy, the upcoming Disney+ feature, due out April 28.

Lowery’s work on Skeleton Crew comes one week ahead of Star Wars Celebration, which takes place in London and is expected to reveal news about the future of the franchise, including its big-screen plans. Disney+ is currently airing season three of The Mandalorian, the series that helped build the streaming service in its early days and which has launched several spinoffs, including the upcoming Rosario Dawson series Ahsoka.

Lowery is repped by Entertainment 360, WME and Frankfurt Kurnit.