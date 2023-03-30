‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Skeleton Crew’ Enlists ‘Green Knight’ Director David Lowery

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The crew for one of Star Wars‘ upcoming series continues to fill out. Green Knight filmmaker David Lowery is among the directors of Skeleton Crew, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
The series wrapped production in recent months. However, news of who directed is just now coming out, with more expected to be revealed later. Earlier this month, word broke that Everything Everywhere All at Once filmmakers Daniels had directed an episode last year. One Take News first reported the news of Lowery’s involvement. Lucasfilm could not be reached for comment.
Related Stories
Skeleton Crew stars Jude Law and is from Jon Watts, the filmmaker behind Tom Holland’s recent trilogy of Spider-Man films. It centers on a group of kids lost in the galaxy, trying to find their way home. The series is executive produced by The Mandalorian masterminds Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. It is set in the New Republic era of Star Wars storytelling.
Coming up, Lowery is reteaming with his Green Knight and A Ghost Story studio A24 for a new feature, Mother Mary, starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel. He is in post on Peter Pan & Wendy, the upcoming Disney+ feature, due out April 28.
Lowery’s work on Skeleton Crew comes one week ahead of Star Wars Celebration, which takes place in London and is expected to reveal news about the future of the franchise, including its big-screen plans. Disney+ is currently airing season three of The Mandalorian, the series that helped build the streaming service in its early days and which has launched several spinoffs, including the upcoming Rosario Dawson series Ahsoka.
Lowery is repped by Entertainment 360, WME and Frankfurt Kurnit.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
The Drew Barrymore Show
Jason Ritter Reflects on How Alcoholism Battle Impacted Early Relationship With Melanie Lynskey
-
-
Toni Collette
‘The Power’ Review: Toni Collette and John Leguizamo in an Amazon Sci-Fi Thriller Full of Untapped Potential
-
-
-
Live Feed
Watch Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux Accidentally Topple the Presidency in ‘White House Plumbers’ Trailer