Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Cast Revealed: Carrie-Anne Moss Joins Disney+ Series

'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae and 'Game of Thrones' actor Dean-Charles Chapman are also among the ensemble.

Carrie-Anne Moss
Carrie-Anne Moss Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

Disney+ has confirmed the ensemble cast for its upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte.

The ensemble includes Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna) and Dean-Charles Chapman (1917) and Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give).

They join an impressive cast previously revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that includes Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim),

Related Stories

Keren Shahar
Business

Keren Shahar to Replace Alon Shtruzman as Keshet International CEO

Knives Out 2
Movie News

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Trailer Puts Daniel Craig on New Murder Case

The Acolyte is described as “a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

The project is from creator, showrunner and executive producer Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who will also direct the pilot.

Disney+ also announced filming has begun in the U.K. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef.

The Acolyte
Lucasfilm

The project joins Disney+’s expanding slate of Star Wars content, which includes The Mandalorian (whose third season is expected next year), along with The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan and the currently streaming Andor.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad