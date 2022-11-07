‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Cast Revealed: Carrie-Anne Moss Joins Disney+ Series

Disney+ has confirmed the ensemble cast for its upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte.

The ensemble includes Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna) and Dean-Charles Chapman (1917) and Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give).

They join an impressive cast previously revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that includes Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim),

The Acolyte is described as “a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

The project is from creator, showrunner and executive producer Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who will also direct the pilot.

Disney+ also announced filming has begun in the U.K. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef.

Lucasfilm

The project joins Disney+’s expanding slate of Star Wars content, which includes The Mandalorian (whose third season is expected next year), along with The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan and the currently streaming Andor.