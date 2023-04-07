‘The Acolyte’: First Teaser for ‘Star Wars’ Live-Action Series Unveiled at Celebration Event

The first behind-the-scenes still showing filming on 'Star Wars' series 'The Acolyte.'

The Acolyte became the first new Star Wars project presented at the Star Wars Celebration event in London on Friday.

The creative team behind the live-action Disney+ series — that’s still being shot in the British capital and due to stream globally in 2024 — came to the stage to offer details of what was coming, with the crowd at London’s ExCel arena also shown a new logo for the show and a teaser trailer.

Speaking on stage, show creator Leslye Headland said that she had originally pitched the series to Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy as “Frozen meets Kill Bill,” and said The Acolyte was set before the prequels in a time “when the bad guys are outnumbered. They are the underdogs.”

Also on the stage were castmembers Amandla Stenberg, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie Anne Moss, Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae and Joonas Suotamo (who played Chewbacca in recent Star Wars movies), this time playing a Wookie Jedi master, a new original character.

Exact plot details are yet to be revealed but the footage showed a class of young students in a Jedi temple — a scene in which Moss fights Stenberg, a golden lightsaber, and a shot of a group of Jedis brandishing their lightsabers.

“This isn’t about good or bad. It’s about power, and who is allowed to use it.”