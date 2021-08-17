‘Star Wars: Visions’ Drops First Eye-Popping Trailer for Disney+ Anthology Anime Series

The first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars: Visions anime anthology series dropped Tuesday — and it is a lot to take in visually.

The series will tell all-new Star Wars tales through the singular style and tradition of Japanese anime.

In addition to the trailer, which runs two minutes long, the Japanese and English dub cast of the series was announced, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bobby Moynihan, Temuera Morrison, Shelby Young, Karen Fukuhara, Simu Liu, Masi Oka, David Harbour, Henry Golding, Jamie Chung and George Takei, among many more.

Visions stories will be told through seven Japanese anime studios, according to Disney.

“Their stories showcase the full spectrum of bold storytelling found across Japanese animation; each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers,” James Waugh, executive producer said in a statement.

Star Wars: Vision will premiere Sept. 22 on Disney+.

Watch the trailer below.