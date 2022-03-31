‘Star Wars’ vs. Marvel: Which Disney+ Shows Are Most-Viewed

In the two and a half years that Disney+ has existed, it has debuted a somewhat light amount of original scripted programming from its tentpole Star Wars and Marvel franchises. The two have combined for just nine seasons across eight series — six live-action and two animated — and a total of 75 episodes.

Yet a Hollywood Reporter analysis of viewing data for the streamer reveals that those Marvel and Star Wars shows are indisputably the biggest draws among Disney+’s original series.

Although the number of shows and episodes is not very high — owing in part to pandemic-related disruptions in production shortly after Disney+ launched — the streamer has had a Marvel or Star Wars series running new episodes almost continuously since season two of The Mandalorian premiered in October 2020.

Those eight shows are the only Disney+ series to make Nielsen’s streaming top 10 list in the service’s history. Disney movies — including Encanto, which has topped the ratings provider’s streaming film chart for 10 weeks straight — have been strong presences in the rankings, and library shows like Bluey and The Simpsons sometimes crack the top 10 acquired series.

But none of Disney+’s other original series — among them High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers — has had the drawing power of Star Wars and Marvel.

Source: Nielsen.

Combined, the six live-action shows from Lucasfilm (The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett) and Marvel Studios (WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye) generated nearly 36 billion minutes of viewing time in the weeks that original episodes aired. All six series remained comfortably in the top 10 throughout their runs, only dropping out in the weeks after their season finales, when they recorded several billion more minutes of viewing (and of course, continued to be watched at levels beyond 10th place in the Nielsen rankings).

Animated series What If … from Marvel and Star Wars: The Bad Batch made seven appearances in the streaming rankings during their runs from May to October. Those seven weeks combined for about 2 billion minutes of viewing time.

Of the live-action series, The Mandalorian is the clear leader. Nielsen’s year-end streaming chart for 2021 said Disney+ users watched about 14.5 billion minutes of the series during the course of the year, with the majority (8.4 billion) coming in the eight weeks that season two debuted.

More remarkable is how the first season performed. The Mandalorian premiered on day one of Disney+, Nov. 12, 2019. By the end of its first quarter, Disney had 26.5 million worldwide subscribers. Previously unrevealed Nielsen figures for season one indicate that the series amassed 5.42 billion minutes of viewing time during its seven-week run, topping out at 1.15 billion during the week its finale premiered. It added 800 million more minutes the week after its finale. To draw that much viewer interest with the relatively small subscriber base at that time illustrates just how eager Disney+ users (which now total 43 million in the U.S. and Canada alone) were to see the first live-action Star Wars series.

None of the Marvel shows has topped either Mandalorian season in terms of total viewing time, although Loki came close during its first season in June and July. The six-episode season drew 5.23 billion minutes of watch time and was the first (and only, thus far) Marvel series to exceed 1 billion minutes in a single week. By virtue of its smaller episode order, Loki had the highest average watch time of any Marvel or Star Wars series, with slightly less than 872 million minutes per episode in its six weeks.

The six-episode Falcon and the Winter Soldier ranks second at 692 million minutes per episode (4.15 billion total), ahead of season one of The Mandalorian (677.5 million minutes per episode). The most recent Marvel series, Hawkeye, had the smallest total viewing time of its brethren, coming in at 3.46 billion minutes during its original run. The second Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett, drew steadily increasing numbers (with one dip in week three) during its seven episodes and totaled 4.4 billion minutes despite mediocre reviews.

The four Marvel series thus far have focused on characters with strong ties to the company’s movie universe. That changes with Moon Knight (March 30) and Ms. Marvel (June 8), which could challenge audiences not steeped in Marvel Comics lore. Obi-Wan Kenobi (May 25), which centers on a beloved Star Wars character, probably won’t have that problem. But all three series are likely to be the biggest shows Disney+ will run in the next quarter.

This story first appeared in the March 30 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.